LIBERTY — Aiyana Coleman went 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs to lead the A&M Consolidated softball team past Nederland 8-7 in five innings to close out the Southeast Texas Invitational on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers trailed 7-4 in the bottom of the fourth when Coleman gave them the lead with a grand slam.
Consol’s Lauren Herring also went 1 for 3 and threw the final inning, striking out three to earn the save.
Consol (6-12) began play Saturday with an 11-0 loss in three innings to Liberty.
Consol will play at Magnolia at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday.
Liberty 11, A&M Consolidated 0 (3 innings)
Liberty 146 — 11 11 0
Consol 000 — 0 2 4
Leading hitters: CONSOL (5-12) — McKenna Jackson 1-1; Claire Sisco 1-2; Caitlyn Dietert walk, steal.
A&M Consolidated 8, Nederland 7 (5 innings)
Nederland 131 20 — 7 10 2
Consol 202 4x — 8 5 3
Leading hitters: CONSOL (6-12) — Aiyana Coleman 3-3, 2 home runs, 7 RBIs, 2 runs; Dietert 1-2, 2 runs, walk, steal; Lauren Herring 1-3; Sisco 3 runs, walk, steal.
