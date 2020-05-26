The kickoff times for college football’s early season games have been put on hold by the conferences and the television networks who issued a joint statement Tuesday.
“Collectively, the conferences and television networks have agreed to an extension for determining college football’s early season game times beyond the standard June 1 deadline,” the Football Bowl Subdivision Conferences along with CBS Sports, ESPN, FOX Sports and their affiliates said in a statement. “These kickoff times and network designations will be announced at a later date as we all continue to prepare for the college football season.”
The coronavirus has caused the game times to be put on hold.
The only early game scheduled for TV, including Notre Dame-Navy from Ireland at 1 p.m. Aug. 29 on ESPN.
BYU, which has its only network with ESPN, also issued a joint statement along with the network.
“Together, BYU and ESPN have agreed to an extension beyond June 1 for determining the start time for the Cougars’ Sept. 12, 2020 home game vs. Michigan State and the previously announced Friday night home games vs. Utah State and Houston,” they said. “These kickoff times and network designations will be announced at a later date as we all continue to prepare for the college football season.”
