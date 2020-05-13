College Station assistant softball coach Amy Bush has taken over as head coach at Deer Park.
Bush spent two years at College Station. She has been a head coach at East Bernard and Boling over 22 years as a coach.
“Although, I know that I’m walking into something that’s going to be really awesome, I have made some wonderful friendships [in College Station]. But I’m looking forward to it,” Bush said. “I come from that area and I’ve always loved the softball in Southeast Texas. I have thought that maybe one day when my kids got a little older I would maybe go back down there, and now is a good time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.