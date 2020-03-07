The College Station RoadRunners 14 & Under Bantam team won the Houston Metropolitan Hockey League’s championship last Sunday at the Sugar Land Ice Center.
The RoadRunners won in a shoot-out that went seven players deep after the score was tied at two at the end of regulation.
Leo Abanov scored the team’s first goal with an assist from James Gimbert. Andrew Elko scored the second goal to tie the game with Abanov getting the assist.
Abanov also scored in the shoot-out. Duncan Morel scored the game-winner. Goalie Damian Clark stopped 12 of 14 shots in regulation, then stopped six of seven shots in the shoot-out.
The team’s other players were Matthew Daniels, Kelsie Grimes, Cora Miller, Logan Ristoff, Sasha Ostrovsky, Seth Scott and Isaac Wittneben.
Steve Boswell and Louis Gimbert are co-head coaches and Tony Daniels is the assistant coach.
It was the fourth straight year the Bantam RoadRunners won the Bantam title.
