FORT WORTH — The College Station baseball team tied Eaton 2-2 and lost to Frisco Reedy 8-4 in six innings to open the Northwest/Eaton tournament Thursday.
College Station’s Zac Childers had two hits and an RBI against Eaton, while Dillon Janac struck out seven over five innings. Against Reedy, Dalton Carnes had a hit and an RBI, and Keis Coronado had a hit for the Cougars.
College Station will face Rider at 11 a.m. and Brewer at 4 p.m. Friday on the second day of the tournament.
College Station 2, Eaton 2
College Station 002 000 0 — 2 6 3
Eaton 000 000 2 — 2 2 1
Frisco Reedy 8, College Station 4 (6 innings)
College Station 000 040 — 4 6 2
Reedy 070 001 — 8 7 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.