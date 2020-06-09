The College Station baseball team woke up with that game day feeling Tuesday morning. For the first time in almost three months, the Cougars’ five seniors suited up and headed to the ballpark to play one last game with their teammates.
Seniors Keis Coronado, Zac Childers, Jon Arredondo, Grayson Lange and Dillon Janac started their Senior Night like most teams that had to cancel the 2020 season due to COVID-19 have. The seniors walked to home plate at Travis Field with their parents in tow, while their favorite baseball memories, future plans and favorite Bible scriptures were read on the loudspeaker. But unlike most Senior Nights held during the coronavirus pandemic, College Station then divided into two teams and played seven innings to close out the night.
Coronado and Childers were the team captains for the home team, while Janac, Arredondo and Lange lead the visitors side. Each team had former College Station players as coaches, including Travis Hester, Jace Hutchins, Wilson Rubion and Zach Williams. Team captains picked players from varsity and JV teams to round out the two squads.
Cougar head coach Chris Litton said as the season started being pushed back and eventually canceled in April by the University Interscholastic League, the team and College Station’s administrators began working to give its seniors another chance to play.
“It’s a great opportunity for these kids,” Litton said. “They’ve been put into a situation that was out of their control. To finally have a real life experience outside of this virtual life that they’ve been living for the past couple of months, hopefully this last game that they get to play gets to shed some positive light as they move forward.”
The players made the most of it.
The visitors held on for a 3-2 victory highlighted by junior catcher Chanden Scamardo’s two-run homer to left field in the sixth inning. The shot ignited the small crowd, and Scamardo let Janac run the victory lap for his final time as a senior.
The home team got off to a strong start when sophomore Blake Binderup scored on an error in the second inning. The visitors tied the game at 1 in the fifth inning then took a 3-1 lead on Scamardo’s homer.
Junior Colby Smart tripled in Cole Bryce in the bottom of the seventh as the home team tried to rally before Lange got the last out for the save.
While both squads played hard, the players also had their share of laughs as they joked with each other on the field.
“Considering we didn’t get to do it during the season and we completely lost that — I was completely devastated when [the season was canceled] and this gave me hope again,” Janac said. “I love the game and it’s just fun to be out here.”
Childers, who started on the mound for the home team, said it was fun waking up Tuesday knowing he had a game to play.
“It was weird because I haven’t played in so long, but we’re all competitive and we all know each other well, so we were ready to get out here and compete,” Childers said.
Both Childers and Janac will continue playing baseball in college at Baylor and Rice, respectively. Coronado plans to attend Blinn. Arredondo will begin trade school to become an electrician, and Lange plans to enter the workforce after graduating.
While College Station’s seniors look toward the future, each player made a significant impact on the team in their four years, Litton said. Whether it was through their leadership on a young team or their willingness to work hard, the seniors set a good example.
“They’re going to have a lasting impression on who we are as a program because of their leadership values,” Litton said. “They showed up each and every day and put in hard work, and they’re extremely consistent. Not only that but they help guide the younger players.”
Through it all, Janac and Childers said they will remember the friendships they made the most.
“The brotherhood that we created, we are really connected and became a family,” Janac said.
