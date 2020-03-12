The College Station baseball team has reached the playoffs every year since the school was established in 2013. While this year’s goal is the same, the Cougars are leaning on their senior leadership more than ever.
College Station has five seniors on its 2020 roster, but with just three returning position players, the team had plenty of spots to fill in its lineup.
First-year head coach Chris Litton says his upperclassman have stepped up to the plate, offering advice to the team’s seven sophomores who have little to no varsity experience and leading the Cougars to an early 5-3-2 start.
“We have really good leadership on this team,” Litton said. “Our seniors, the class isn’t really big — there’s only five of them. But their senior leadership is outstanding, especially for our players who are incoming sophomores that are first-year varsity players. Also our returning juniors from last year, their leadership and knowledge has been extremely helpful with our team this year.”
The Cougars lost Brandon Williams and Bryson Lucas, both All-Brazos Valley first-teamers and key contributors both on offense and defense. Williams had a .976 fielding percentage and hit .337 during his senior year, while Lucas was named an THSBCA first-team all-stater with a 1.000 fielding percentage and .353 batting average.
Litton said College Station has started to settle its lineup, and with 14 pitchers, he’s most excited about the potential of his staff.
“What really stands out to me is our battery,” Litton said. “At catcher with Chanden Scamardo, with the experience that he’s had and then all our big arms pumping a lot of strikes, that’s definitely our strong suit.”
College Station will start its District 19-5A season on Tuesday against Katy Paetow at Cougar Field, then will travel to Paetow on March 20 as the teams play two-game league series. The Cougars will close out the month against Brenham and Magnolia then face Waller, A&M Consolidated and Rudder before closing out 19-5A against Magnolia West on April 28 and May 1.
Litton said the back-to-back games against the same opponent in district helps level the playing field, giving each team a chance to see a variety of pitchers rather than having to face each school’s ace twice. And as the Cougars approach district play, they still have one goal in mind.
“The ultimate goal is to get to Round Rock and win two games there,” Litton said, referring to the state tournament. “We have the players to do it, and they understand that as well. Now there are a lot of things that go along with that, catching a break here and there and playing hot at the right time, but we feel like we have that caliber of a team.”
Another goal for the Cougars this year is raising $10,000 for the Vs. Cancer Foundation, the same foundation the Texas A&M baseball team donates to every year through annual haircuts. This is the first year that College Station has done a team fundraiser, and Litton said he hopes it gives the players a sense of perspective and compassion. The team is accepting donations until midway through the district season.
“We just went over $5,000 that our players have fundraised for our cause,” Litton said. “Half of that money is going to pediatric brain cancer and then the other half is going towards families that are financially in need. I’m extremely proud of the boys for their efforts there, and that’s on all levels, from our seniors all the way down to our freshmen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.