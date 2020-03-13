LEANDER — The College Station baseball team beat Leander Glenn 9-2 and lost to Kerrville Tivy 6-1 on Friday in the Leander tournament.
College Station’s Dalton Carnes, Chanden Scamardo and Zac Childers each had two hits, while Carnes had three RBIs, and Scamardo had two against Glenn. Keis Coronado also had two RBIs. Garrett Williams threw a complete game to earn the win, striking out four and holding Glenn to six hits.
Against Tivy, College Station’s Josh Alexander struck out four over five innings, and Jackson Strohmeyer struck out one over two innings of relief.
The Tigers lost to Austin McCallum 6-1 and beat Georgetown East View 8-2 in the tournament Thursday at East View.
College Station (7-5-2) is scheduled to play Elgin at 10 a.m. Saturday in the tournament finale. The UIL’s suspension of all extracurricular activities goes in effect Monday.
College Station 9, Leander Glenn 2
College Station 210 510 0 — 9 13 2
Glenn 001 010 0 — 2 6 1
Kerrville Tivy 6, College Station 1
Tivy 221 000 1 — 6 12 0
College Station 000 001 0 — 1 6 2
