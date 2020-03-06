FORT WORTH — The College Station baseball team lost to Wichita Falls Rider 6-5 and beat Fort Worth Brewer 5-3 on Friday at the Northwest/Eaton tournament.
College Station’s Josh Alexander had two hits against Rider, while Keis Coronado and Chanden Scamardo each had a hit and an RBI. Dalton Carnes had two hits against Brewer, and Scamardo had a hit and an RBI. Zac Childers struck out seven over four innings, and Grayson Lange threw three innings to help seal the victory for the Cougars (4-3-2).
College Station will play Timber Creek at 10 a.m. Saturday at the tournament.
Wichita Falls Rider 6, College Station 5
College Station 021 011 0— 5 6 1
WF Rider 201 111 x— 6 6 1
College Station 5, Fort Worth Brewer 3
College Station 004 010 0— 5 7 4
FW Brewer 010 002 0— 3 5 2
