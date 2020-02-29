The College Station baseball team played Dallas Jesuit to a 6-6 tie in the Brazos Valley Invitational on Saturday.
College Station’s Keis Coronado had two hits, and Ryland Urbanczyk had two RBIs. Zac Childers struck out six over four innings.
College Station 6, Dallas Jesuit 6
Jesuit 003 120 — 6 7 3
College Station 050 100 — 6 7 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.