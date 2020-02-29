The College Station baseball team beat Hutto 3-2 and Lufkin 9-0 on Friday in the Brazos Valley Invitational.
College Station’s Zac Childers had two hits against Hutto, while Danny Virgl and Josh Alexander each had an RBI. Against Lufkin, Alexander had two hits, and Dalton Carnes, Jon Arrendondo and Ryland Urbanczyk each had two RBIs.
The Cougars also won their opener Thursday over Houston Strake Jesuit 8-7. Alexander went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Cougars, while Carnes had a triple and two RBIs; Keis Coronado walked three times and scored two runs; and Max Childress had an RBI and two walks. Dillon Janac struck out nine over four no-hit innings to earn the win, and Childers struck out one and earned the save.
College Station 3, Hutto 2
Hutto 010 100 0 — 2 1 1
College Station 000 210 x — 3 4 2
