FORT WORTH — The College Station baseball team used a nine-run sixth inning to put away Keller Timber Creek 14-4 in six innings Saturday to wrap up play at the NorthwestEaton tournament.
College Station’s Zac Childers had three hits and two RBIs, while Chanden Scamardo had five RBIs and Blake Binderup had three RBIs. On the mound, Garrett Williams struck out seven over six innings to earn the win.
The Cougars (5-3-2) will begin play in the Leander tournament against Austin McCallum at 4 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown East View. They also will play East View at 7 p.m.
College Station 14, Keller Timber Creek 4 (6 innings)
Timber Creek 000 112 — 4 4 0
College Station 000 509 — 14 11 1
