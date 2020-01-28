Possessions were at a premium in a defensive-dominated District 19-5A boys basketball game at College Station’s Cougar Gym on Tuesday, magnifying what Magnolia’s Mason Machado did in the third quarter.
The senior hit his team’s first four shots of the second half to give Magnolia a lead it wouldn’t relinquish in a 47-43 victory.
Machado’s sharp-shooting kept the third-place Bulldogs (19-7, 6-2) just two games behind league-leading Katy Paetow and a game back of A&M Consolidated. College Station (13-17, 2-6) remained in sixth place but dropped two games behind the district’s last playoff spot with its third straight loss — all three coming by a combined seven points.
The Cougars led by one at the end of the first and second quarters, but Machado changed that by scoring 12 points in less than four minutes to give Magnolia a 34-28 lead in the third quarter. The 6-foot guard had hit only one of two shots in the first half, but he ended his scoring surge with a trio of 3-pointers, saving the best for last by draining a shot from the deep baseline. He also was fouled and completed the rare four-point play.
“We came out trying to bring it inside,” Magnolia coach Derek Cain said. “And [College Station coach JD Sullivan] did a good job knowing exactly what I wanted to do. So we decided to let our guards take over [in the second half], spread it out and move the ball and shoot the open shots we were getting. And our guards stepped up and made some shots, especially Machado.”
The Cougars still had chances to win the game because of their defense but couldn’t find enough offense.
College Station’s Treztan Garcia hit a 3-pointer to cut Magnolia’s lead to 34-31, but the Cougars didn’t score for 6 minutes, 7 seconds after that. College Station dictated the game’s tempo with a patient offense but just couldn’t hit a bucket. College Station junior guard Owen North hit a free throw with 5:18 left in the game to end the scoring drought and pull the Cougars within 36-32.
Magnolia’s offense hadn’t been any better, but junior guard Andrew Bauer hit a driving layup and completed the three-point play to end the Bulldogs’ 6:32 scoring drought for a 39-32 lead with 3:39 left.
Magnolia kept the door open for College Station by missing four free throws, two of them on the front ends of bonus opportunities, and losing five turnovers in the fourth quarter. But the Cougars hit only 2 of 10 field goals in the period until Darrell Ellis banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“[Machado] is capable of making shots,” Sullivan said. “Percentage-wise, he puts it on the floor more often than he shoots it. We weren’t close enough to him, but we didn’t believe they could beat us from the outside.”
Sullivan said Machado’s points might have been the difference in the game, but that didn’t beat them.
“It was the times that we had breakdowns and were flat-footed and got blown by,” Sullivan said. “Then they got to the rim and score or we fouled them.”
Both teams were good from 3-point range. Magnolia hit 8 of 16 and College Station 7 of 15. But Magnolia made 16 of 23 at the foul line, while College Station shot a good percentage but far less volume at 8 of 11. Along with hitting 5 of 9 shots in the third quarter, Magnolia did not commit a foul.
The Cougars also managed just three points off Magnolia’s six second-half turnovers, all but one of them in the last quarter.
Despite the obstacles, the Cougars had the ball with 70 seconds left trailing 41-38 but couldn’t score on the possession.
Garcia led College Station with 11 points. Jaden Hall added 10.
Bauer scored 14 points to complement Machado. Senior Jordan Ratliff, one of four guards who start for Magnolia, had 10 points.
The game had a riveting start with 10 lead changes and six ties until Machado got hot. The team’s posts — 6-5 Lawson Lowry for Magnolia and 6-5 Nick Panin for College Station — were called for double fouls with 6:39 left in the first half. It was the third foul for both, so they didn’t play until the second half. That seemed to favor Magnolia more as Panin was the first to pick up his fourth foul in the second half.
Magnolia 47, College Station 43
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
MAGNOLIA (19-7, 6-2 in 19-5A) — Jordan Ratliff 1-4 8-12 3 4 10, Connor Lindvall 0-5 0-0 2 3 0, Andrew Bauer 4-7 4-6 1 0 14, Nick Kluge 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Ben Colligan 0-0 2-2 1 0 2, Mason Machado 5-7 1-1 5 1 14, Hezi Livings 0-1 0-0 1 0 0, Jerry Sailsman 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Tom Osborn 0-0 1-2 0 0 1, Lawson Lowry 3-3 0-0 2 3 6. TOTALS: 13-27 16-23 15 12 47.
COLLEGE STATION (13-17, 2-6) — Owen North 2-7 3-4 3 1 8, Darrell Ellis 1-2 0-0 0 1 3, AJ Salwen 3-4 0-0 4 4 6, Byron Johnson 0-1 0-0 1 0 0, Treztan Garcia 3-9 3-3 2 4 11, Jaden Hall 3-8 1-2 4 5 10, Scott Decker 0-3 1-2 2 5 1, Nick Panin 2-2 0-0 4 4 4. TOTALS: 14-36 8-11 20 43.
Magnolia 10 12 14 11 — 47
College Station 11 12 8 12 — 43
3-point shooting: Magnolia 8-16; College Station 7-15.
Turnovers: Magnolia 16 for 13 College Station points; College Station 15 for 18 Magnolia points.
