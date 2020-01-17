College Station took a big lead in the second quarter and didn’t look back, beating Magnolia West 67-41 in the program’s 200th win Friday in District 19-5A boys basketball play at Cougar Gym.
Head coach JD Sullivan said reaching 200 wins is a tribute to the players who have come through College Station since 2012, and having a strong performance against Magnolia West was an added bonus.
“It was a good home win for us on the 200th win in school history, and then to play the way we played in the second half ... everybody felt good with the way they played in the second half,” Sullivan said. “Everybody got involved, and everybody got a lot of playing time. It was a positive night overall for everybody involved in the program.”
Before the celebration began, the Cougars (13-14, 2-3) had to survive a back-and-forth first quarter to cruise to their second straight win after opening district play 0-3.
Magnolia West led 6-4 halfway through the first quarter when College Station made a free throw and basket for a 7-6 lead. The Mustangs (4-12, 0-4) tied the score at 7 with a free throw, but the Cougars’ Jaden Hall made a 3-pointer, and College Station finished the period ahead 16-14.
The game changed dramatically in the second as the Cougars seized the reins, beginning with 3-pointers from Hall and Treztan Garcia. Hall scored two more times, while Owen North, Scott Decker and AJ Salwen also got in on the action as the Cougars built a 32-18 halftime lead.
Hall, College Station’s only returner from last season, hit six 3-pointers and led the team with a game-high 27 points.
“Every shot he takes from the 3-point line, I believe it’s going in,” Sullivan said. “He’s got great mechanics and a great release, and he’s worked a lot on getting his shot off quicker this year. I’m really happy for him with him being a senior and having a big night at home.”
Magnolia West started the third quarter on a 9-3 run, but College Station rediscovered its rhythm and ended the period up by 20. North started the Cougars’ answering run with a field goal and assist from Hall for a 37-27 lead. Garcia added another basket off a long pass from North.
The Mustangs maintained contact with a 3-pointer by Jacob Homer, who finished with 18 points. But College Station’s Darrell Ellis hit a 3-pointer to start an 11-0 run to end the third. Nick Panin made a layup off an assist from Garcia, and Hall finished off the flurry with two 3-pointers.
The Cougars carried the momentum into the final quarter, going on a 10-3 run to secure a 60-33 lead. Salwen and Justin Dixon added two more baskets and Decker closed up the game with a 3-pointer.
Sullivan said although his team had a good defensive showing, it also succeeded in sharing the spotlight and moving the ball around on offense.
“All of our guys are unselfish, and they enjoy a great assist as much as they do a shot that they make themselves,” Sullivan said. “They shared the ball really well tonight and always tried to find the open guy. They passed up a good shot for a great shot, and I think good things happen when you do that regardless if you’re high school, junior high or all the way in the NBA.”
College Station returns to the court at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against district-leading Katy Paetow at Cougar Gym. Paetow edged past A&M Consolidated 65-61 on Friday to remain undefeated in 19-5A at 5-0.
“We knew they were going to be one of the top two or three teams in district this year with what they had coming back,” Sullivan said. “They can shoot it. They have size. They’re athletic. They have guys who can attack and who can penetrate, and they’re athletic enough to create problems for you defensively.”
College Station 67, Magnolia West 41
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
COLLEGE STATION (13-14, 2-3) — Jaden Hall 4 1-3 27, Owen North 2 6-9 10, Nick Panin 3 0-1 6, Scott Decker 1 0-0 5, Byron Johnson 1 0-0 5, Treztan Garcia 1 0-0 5, AJ Salwen 1 2-2 4, Darrell Ellis 0 0-0 3, Justin Dixon 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 14 9-17 67.
MAGNOLIA WEST (4-13, 0-5) — Jacob Homer 1 4-5 18, Connor Kelly 0 0-0 9, Reed Coleman 1 1-3 3, Marcus Collins 1 1-3 3, Payton Finch 0 0-0 3, JP Ellwanger 1 1-1 3, Kess Ray 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 5 7-12 41.
College Station 16 16 18 17 — 67
Magnolia West 14 4 12 11 — 41
JV: Magnolia West 51-44
Next: Katy Paetow at College Station, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; Rudder at Magnolia West, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
