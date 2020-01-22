Katy Paetow made big 3-pointers in the closing seconds of regulation and overtime to escape College Station with a 59-58 victory on Tuesday night in District 19-5A boys basketball at Cougar Gym.
The Cougars (13-15, 2-4) led 52-49 with 50 seconds left in regulation, but Davion Sargent made a 3-pointer seven seconds later to tie it for the district-leading Panthers (19-6, 7-0).
College Station then lost a turnover, and Sargent missed a potential game-winning jumper as time expired, sending it to overtime.
Treztan Garcia, who scored all 16 of his points after halftime, hit two 3-pointers early in overtime to give the Cougars a 58-56 lead with 1:49 left.
But College Station failed to close the door when it had the chance.
The Cougars missed a free throw with a minute left — they made 5 of 10 overall — and Joel Delva Jr. made the Panthers’ eighth 3-pointer to give Paetow the lead for good with 38 seconds left.
College Station missed a 3-pointer 10 seconds later and didn’t get the ball back until Jaden Hall grabbed a rebound off a missed free throw by Paetow’s Charles Chukwu with 6.5 seconds left.
After a timeout, the Cougars quickly drove the length of the court and forced a collision on the sideline, but no call was made and Byron Johnson’s desperate heave bounced off the rim as time expired.
“Against a team that good, we just wanted to give ourselves a chance and try to make it a one-possession game,” College Station coach JD Sullivan said. “We made it a one-possession game going into the fourth, made it a one-possession game going into overtime, and it was a one-possession game right there at the end. Sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way.”
The Cougars slowed down the game early to limit the Panthers’ up-tempo offense and found the shots they needed to keep Paetow in check throughout.
A six-point swing via a Hall 3-pointer, a Panthers foul, and a three-point play by Nick Panin all in the last five seconds of the first quarter gave College Station a 12-10 advantage going into the second quarter.
The momentum quickly disappeared when the Cougars lost three turnovers in the first minute of the second quarter and Paetow turned them into six quick points to take a 16-14 lead.
Hall then scored College Station’s next eight points to get the Cougars back in front 20-19 with 3:34 remaining in the first half.
The Panthers bounced back with a three-point play by Sargent and 3-pointers by Delva and Trevor Frank for a 13-1 run that gave them a 32-21 lead with less than a minute to go before halftime.
A 3-pointer by Johnson salvaged the quarter and cut Paetow’s lead to 32-24 at halftime.
“They play fast, and we don’t,” Sullivan said. “As high percentage as they shoot from the field, we wanted to try to limit their possessions. We were patient and waited for the shots to be open. There were a couple stretches that we shot the ball well and got some great defensive stops on the other end.”
Treys by Hall and Garcia and a last-second layup by Scott Decker made for a quarter-ending 8-0 run that tied the game 38-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Garcia then added another 3-pointer in the first minute of the fourth and a pair of baskets down low that helped give the Cougars a 47-45 advantage with 3:34 remaining.
The Panthers regained the lead a little over a minute later before a basket by North tied it again at 49 with 1:54 left. After a charge call on Paetow, North’s three-point play with 50.9 seconds left put College Station back in front and set up Sargent’s big 3-pointer.
Fresh off picking up their first two district wins last week, the young Cougars will try to bounce back Friday when they travel to Brenham.
“We can’t focus on the negative and we can’t be down about the outcome,” Sullivan said. “A big piece for us is belief with the majority of our guys being JV players last year. Now that we’ve got 28 games under our belt, it doesn’t feel like we’re as inexperienced as we were. That experience, with a little bit of success, has given us some confidence to build on.”
Katy Paetow 59
College Station 58
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
KATY PAETOW (19-6, 7-0) — Joel Delva Jr. 3 0-0 9, Davion Sargent 4 3-3 13, David Bradley 5 0-0 11, Brian McKnight 1 1-2 3, Trevor Frank 2 0-0 5, E.J. Roberts 3 0-1 7, Jaden McCullough 1 3-4 5, Bryce Luster 1 0-0 2, Charles Chukwu 1 2-3 4. TOTALS: 21 9-13 59.
COLLEGE STATION (13-15, 2-4) — Owen North 3 2-4 8, AJ Salwen 1 0-0 2, Byron Johnson 1 1-2 4, Treztan Garcia 6 0-0 16, Jaden Hall 8 1-2 21, Scott Decker 1 0-1 2, Nick Panin 2 1-1 5. TOTALS: 22 5-10 58.
Katy Paetow 10 22 6 14 7 — 59
College Station 12 12 14 14 6 — 58
Rebounds: College Station 32 (Hall 12, North 5); Paetow 21 (Chuckwu 9). Turnovers: College Station 19, Paetow 11.
