The seniors on College Station’s boys basketball team took center stage in pregame activities before their last game as Cougars on Tuesday night, but it was junior Owen North who earned a curtain call.
North capped a 14-point fourth quarter with a tip-in with 2 seconds left to tie the game then gave the Cougars their first lead with a free throw in overtime as College Station rallied for a 56-53 victory over Brenham in a District 19-5A finale.
“It was Senior Night,” North said. “We’d had a rough season, and I mean, I just wanted to win the game for our seniors, because I love ’em.”
College Station (15-21, 4-10) trailed by nine points six different times, the last at 49-40 with 3 minutes, 10 seconds left. North got the crowd revved up with three straight 3-pointers to pull the Cougars within 51-49 with 1:31 left. Sophomore guard Byron Johnson tied the game with a pair of free throws with 68 seconds left.
The Cubs (15-22, 4-10), who were reeling because of eight turnovers in the quarter, regained the lead on a driving layup by senior post Camren McWilliams with 26 seconds left.
The scrappy Cougars forced overtime by crashing the boards. Forward Scott Decker got a solid rebound, but the shot didn’t fall. A tip by fellow senior Jaden Hall was off target, but the frantic effort by the 6-foot-1 North kissed off the glass.
“I thought there was about point-something seconds left,” North said. “So I just went up to tip it in, and it went in.”
North, who ended with a game-high 25 points, was virtually invisible in the first half with just a bucket. But he warmed up with eight points in the third quarter capped by the shot of the game.
College Station was holding for the last shot of the period, but Brenham senior Kameron Lewis came up with a steal and score with just seconds left. The Cougars managed to get the ball to North in front of their bench, and he turned from 25 feet and drained the long trey despite two defenders in his face.
“I was feeling it,” North said. “It was kind of like a heat check, and it went in.”
North, getting caught up in the moment, did a little air-guitar celebration, but his best music was yet to come.
North hit 5 of 9 from long range overall but was only 4 of 8 from the free-throw line. The Cougars were able to catch the Cubs despite missing five free throws in the fourth quarter.
College Station did just enough in overtime to win, hitting 3 of 6 free throws. The Cubs were 0 for 4 from the field in the extra session along with two turnovers. Brenham’s offense suffered after 6-3 senior guard Yann Toussom, who had 12 points, fouled out with 3:52 left in regulation. The 6-5 McWilliams fouled out with 2:57 in overtime.
North was complemented by Hall, who had 18 points and seven rebounds. Junior guard Treztan Garcia added a game-high eight rebounds as the Cougars had a 29-19 rebounding edge, despite playing predominately six players.
“We were trying to go offense and defense with our substitutions, and it helped us stay a little bit fresh,” College Station coach JD Sullivan said. “I thought we did a good job mixing up our defenses and got some steals by giving them a couple different looks.”
College Station, which lost 42-40 at Brenham in the first half of district play, was able to score 24 points off 15 Brenham turnovers, and while the Cougars were 9 of 24 on 3-pointers, the Cubs were only 4 of 19.
“Although we missed a ton of free throws, Byron Johnson made two huge free throws to tie it,” Sullivan said.
While North had the shot of the game, the Cubs had the miss of the game.
Brenham, forcing turnovers with great defensive pressure, went on a 10-2 run for a 15-6 lead. The Cubs forced another turnover and had a breakaway shot but missed a two-handed dunk. Brenham didn’t score for almost seven minutes as College Station very slowly went on a 9-0 run to tie the game. The Cubs answered with nine unanswered points as College Station didn’t score in five minutes. Hall hit a 3-pointer for the Cougars’ first points of the second half, but Toussom scored a bucket and McWilliams hit two free throws to give Brenham its biggest lead at 28-18 with 4:08 left in the third quarter.
•
NOTES — College Station and Brenham tied Rudder for fifth in 19-5A. ... Post Nick Panin is the other Cougar senior in a class that won 99 games.
College Station 56
Brenham 53 (OT)
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
BRENHAM (15-22, 4-10) — De’Andre Lockett 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Xavier Newsome 0-2 0-1 1 2 0, Yann Toussom 4-10 3-4 3 5 12, Anthony Walton 5-8 0-0 6 4 13, Kaden Watts 1-3 0-1 3 2 2, Kameron Lewis 5-8 0-0 2 2 10, Zyron Smith 2-6 4-5 0 1 8, Maurico Chandler 0-2 0-0 0 2 0, Camren McWilliams 3-3 2-2 3 5 8. TOTALS: 20-42 9-13 19 23 53.
COLLEGE STATION (15-21, 4-10) — Owen North 8-13 4-8 2 3 25, AJ Salwen 0-0 0-0 2 1 0, Byron Johnson 2-6 2-3 5 2 6, Treztan Garcia 1-8 1-2 8 1 4, Jaden Hall 7-12 1-2 7 2 18, Scott Decker 0-4 3-4 3 3 3, Nick Panin 0-1 0-0 2 1 0. TOTALS: 18-44 11-19 29 43.
Brenham 15 7 16 15 0 — 53
College Station 11 4 17 21 3 — 56
3-point shooting: Brenham 4-19; College Station 9-24
Turnovers: Brenham 16 for 24 College Station points; College Station 17 for 15 Brenham points
