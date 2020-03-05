Katy swept both divisions of the College Station Relays on Thursday at Cougar Stadium with the hosts second in both.
The Katy boys had 191 points. College Station had 146 and A&M Consolidated was third with 105. The Katy girls had 231 points, College Station 151, Houston Memorial 111 and Consol 54.
College Station’s Khebrian Rumph won the 300 hurdles in 40.65 seconds. Consol boys winning were Ricardo Minns in the triple jump (46 feet, 5.5 inches) and Reid Foster in the pole vault (15-0). College Station won the distance medley relay in 11:01.83 with Joseph Benn, Andrew Riechman, Sid Jayaramam and Cameron Johnson.
Winning for the College Station girls were Grace Wu (1,600, 5:22.99) and Claire Spiller (triple jump, 38-0). Wu, Esther Tong, Maddie Jones and Ellie Dang won the distance medley relay (13:02.19) and Consol’s Jadyn Rhodes-Cruse won the pole vault (11-6).
College Station Relays
Thursday at Cougar Stadium.
BOYS
100 — 2, Bobby Drake, College Station, 11.1; 5, Denim Day, 11.6; 6, Roderick Brown, College Station Purple, 11.622
200 — 2, Drake, College Station, 22.747; 4, Tyler Dindot, 24.08
400 — 3, Lucas Sampson, College Station, 53.08;
800 — 3, Nicolas Hilty, Consol, 2:13.602; 6, Alan Harari, College Station, 2:16.745
1,600 — 2, Sid Jayaraman, College Station, 4:30.19; 6, Joseph Benn, College Station, 4:30.511
3,200 — 2, Chance Miller, College Station, 10:25.692
110 hurdles — 2, Khebrian Rumph, College Station, 15.158; 4, Cable Saunders, Consol, 16.414; 5, Chase Birch, College Station, 16.416
300 hurdles — 1, Rumph, College Station, 40.649; 4, Birch, College Station, 42.138; 6, Diego Cardenas, Consol, 42.849
4x100 — 2, Consol (Travis Bonner, Jamarquis Stewart, Xavier Stewart, Laquandren Williams), 44.002
4x200 — 2, Consol (Jaylen Harrison, Bonner, J. Stewart, X. Stewart), 1:32.93; 3, College Station (Day, Dindot, Mark Taplette, Kyle Walsh), 1:33.119; 6, College Station Purple (Kobe Cashion, Mo Merchant, Trey Minor, David Horn), 1:36.868
4x400 — 4, Consol (Bonner, Cardenas, J. Stewart, X. Stewart), 3:33.963; 5, College Station (Birch, Day, Rumph, Lucas Sampson), 3:38.266
Long jump — 2, Taplette, College Station, 41-4.25; 5, J. Stewart, Consol, 20-11
Shot put — 2, Vince Sheffield, Consol, 43-10.5; 4, Caleb Skow, College Station, 40-9; 5, Luke Miles, College Station, 40-5.5
Discus — 2, Sean Dudo, College Station, 126-11; 4, Haydn Witherwax, Consol, 125-2
Triple jump — 1, Ricardo Minns, Consol, 46-5.5; 2, Jaden Hall, College Station, 46-0; 3, Bonner, Consol, 42-9; 4, Brown, College Station Purple, 42-5.5; 5, Zeke Bryan, College Station Purple, 42-4; 6, Traevon Thompson, College Station, 42-0.25
High jump — 1, Bonner, Consol, 6-6; 2, Zeke Bryan, College Station, 6-2
Pole vault — 1, Reid Foster, Consol, 15-0; 2, Adam Welguisz, College Station, 12-6; 4, Miles McGuire, Consol, 12-6
Distance medley relay — 1, College Station (Benn, Andrew Riechman, Jayaraman, Cameron Johnson), 11:01.828
Team totals — 1, Katy, 191; 2, College Station, 146; 3, Consol, 105; 4, Magnolia, 76; 5, Huntsville, 72; 6, Waller, 40; 7, Magnolia West, 15; 8, College Station Purple, 9.
GIRLS
100 — 2, Elnita Green, College Station, 12.118; 3, Za’mia Merchant, College Station, 12.78; 6, Kaylin Bowie, College Station, 13.023
200 — 3, Green, College Station, 25.635; 4, Nicole Alvarez, Consol, 26.959
400 — 2, Claire Spiller, College Station, 1:02.507; Shaley Lewis, College Station, 1:03.499
800 — 2, Esther Tong, College Station, 2:22.9; 6, Camryn Bishop, Consol, 2:30.289
1,600 — 1, Grace Wu, College Station, 5:22.985;
100 hurdles — 4, Ally Thornton, College Station, 16.190; 6, Kenlee Close, Consol, 17.586
300 hurdles — 3, Ellie Dang, College Station, 49.509; 4, Kelsey Slater, College Station, 51.058
4x100 — 2, College Station (Merchant, Kate-Lynn Lockett, Green, Tamia Gooden), 48.802; 5, Consol (Nicole Alvarez, Patricia Barnes, Kateria Gooden, Jessica Ransom), 51.110
4x200 — 3, College Station (Alexus West, Merchant, Lockett, Gooden), 1:48.026; 5, Consol (Alavarez, Grey Derbes, Gooden, Jadyn Rhodes-Cruse), 1:50.012
4x400 — 2, College Station (Spiller, Lockett, Gooden, Dang), 4:07.979; 3, College Station Purple (Shaley Lewis, Kylie McRaven, Eden Merritt, Kelsey Slater), 4:13.664; 5, Consol (Bishop, Abby Ross, Julie Engelke, Gooden), 4:23.429
Long jump — 3, Barnes, Consol, 17-0.5
Shot put — 4, Ana De La Garza, College Station, 33-3
Discus — 3, Garza, College Station, 102-3.5; 6, Ayani Shepard, College Station, 92-9
Triple jump — 1, Spiller, College Station, 38-0
High jump — 2, Kelsey Slater, College Station, 5-2; 4, Derbes, Consol, 5-2; 5, Eden Merritt, College Station, 5-0; 6, Kayleigh Calvert, College Station, 5-0
Pole vault — 1, Rhodes-Cruse, Consol, 11-6
Distance medley relay — 1, College Station (Wu, Tong, Maddie Jones, Dang), 13:02.191; 2, Consol (Mara Johnston, Samanthia Rose, Ross, Barnes), 13:31.422; 3, College Station Purple (Paola Calderon, Abby Gardner, Kylie McRaven, Megan Roberts), 13:43.58
Team totals — 1, Katy, 231; 2, College Station, 151; 3, Houston Memorial, 111; 4, Consol, 54; 5, Magnolia, 50; 6, Waller, 46; 7, College Station Purple, 24; 8, Magnolia West, 12
