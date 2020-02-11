MONT BELVIEU — The College Station boys golf team claimed the team title at the two-day Barbers Hill tournament on Saturday at Eagle Pointe Golf Club.
The Cougars shot 614, well ahead of runner-up Barbers Hill (639) and third-place Lucas Lovejoy (657).
Austin Hassell carded 75s in both rounds to lead College Station with a 150. McKane Kiser shot 153, while Anthony Rubino and Sam Schmidt both carded 157 and Brown Bedard rounded out the Cougars’ lineup with a 162.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.