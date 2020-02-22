The College Station boys powerlifting team won and the Lady Cougars placed second at the Texas A&M Invitational on Saturday.
College Station’s Tommy Hession (114 pounds), Sean Dudo (198) and Luke Miles (242) won their weight classes, while Hayden Goodlett (242) and Jo’Vaughn Holmes (275 plus) placed second; Caleb Burleson (123), Ethan Hall (148) and Kolbe Cashion (198) took third; Tyler Christensen (220) placed fourth and Payton Blair (220) placed sixth.
For College Station’s girls, Sidney Shipley (123), Madi Kimes (132), Athena Polymenis (165) and Brook Ragan (198) won their class titles. Gaby Niswanger (105), Anna Scarborough (114), Allura Bass (132), Fayth Ham (148) and Hannah Scott (181) placed second and Hannah Lopez (132) finished third.
