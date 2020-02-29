TRINITY — Six Cougars won their weight classes to lead the College Station boys powerlifting team to the championship at the Trinity Invitational on Saturday.
College Station’s Tommy Hession (114 pounds) Caleb Burleson (123), Ethan Hall (165), Payton Blair (220), Luke Miles (242) and Jo’Vaughn Holmes (275) won their weight classes, while Zha’Mauryon Lofton (165) and Hayden Goodlett (242) took second and Kash Richter (165) placed third. Hession also was named the outstanding lightweight lifter of the meet.
