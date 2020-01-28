The College Station Cougars got behind Rudder’s back line one time, and that was all they needed thanks to Brian Bullington making one acrobatic save after another for a 1-0 victory in District 19-5A boys soccer action Tuesday at Cougar Stadium.
Jesus Rodriguez’s header set Paul Jang free and Jang did the rest, dribbling about 15 yards with two defenders in tow before slotting a shot along the turf past Rudder goalkeeper Fernando Nieto in the 14th minute.
“Jang, he’s worked everywhere on the field for us,” College Station coach Evan Foxworth said. “He started on the back line and now having [Asaph Pineda] out, we’ve pushed Jesus Rodriguez in to an attacking mid spot and pushed Paul to forward, and he’s learning, only had couple days of work up there.”
The rest of the night the Rudder defense worked to perfection with College Station being flagged for offside nearly a dozen times. That helped the Rangers control possession for most of the match.
“We got caught just being one-dimensional, looking for a through ball on a high stepping line, but that is not the style we’ve been practicing for the last three months, not the style we did last game,” Foxworth said. “We just have to settle in and play our game. That wasn’t even close to our game. Of course, a win is a win, and you want to celebrate it, but if we play like that we are not going to win very many more.”
The Cougars (6-3-2, 1-1) earned three points in the district standings after opening 19-5A with a 2-1 loss to Magnolia West.
Rudder coach Dane Sedler said he was pleased with the way the Rangers (5-4-1, 1-1) played, emphasizing that it was better than their district opener, even though that was a 3-2 victory against Waller.
“Effort and intensity was a lot better tonight,” Sedler said. “Friday we were a little bit disconnected. The passes weren’t quite as crisp, weren’t quite as hard, so we worked on that, and today it all paid off and everything came together. We just couldn’t get the goal.”
Bullington played a big role in keeping the Rangers from getting that goal with no save bigger than on Yahir Cuevas’ free kick from a yard atop the arc of the penalty box. Cuevas had pace and bend on a shot that seemed certain to find the back of the net before Bullington stretched to palm it wide and high for a corner kick.
Bullington also dove to his left to deny a shot attempt from Victor Cordero early in the second half.
“He was huge for us today, player of the game by far,” Foxworth said. “He played tremendously well. I think Daniel [Gilden] will be back on Friday, so we have to figure out the best way going forward because both are great in the field and in goal.”
Gilden was slated to play in goal at the beginning of the season but injured his hand and has been lining up as a midfielder or defender, like he did Tuesday.
The Cougars also are filling in for the injured Pineda, who broke his collar bone in the district opener. He scored 10 of College Station’s 19 goals entering Tuesday’s match and according to Foxworth will miss at least two to three weeks. Seven Cougars shared the three forward positions Tuesday, including Jacob Parkerson and Rafael Paiva-Moret whom both forced Nieto to make diving saves.
Rudder had a couple of scoring opportunities in the first half while playing into a stiff wind. Abel Cordero struck a ball hard and low from 22 yards, making Bullington dive to his right for a save. Bullington stopped another dangerous run by cutting off a cross by the Rangers’ Rogelio Martinez, who got to the byline with speed and pulled the ball back into the 6-yard box.
Rudder also had two scoring opportunities on corner kicks immediately after Bullington’s save of Cuevas in the second half. Cordero’s header off a corner was deflected by a defender for another corner, and Cuevas missed just wide with a volley on a low driving corner by Bryan Diaz.
“That last free kick and beyond that we definitely possessed it a lot more, were a lot more threatening,” Sedler said. “Good game, bad result.”
The Rangers, who have matched their win total for last season, will host Magnolia West on Friday. College Station hits the road for the first time in district with a match at Waller.
