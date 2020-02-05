The College Station boys soccer team earned a 1-1 tie with Brenham in District 19-5A play on Tuesday night at Cougar Stadium.
College Station’s Shane Grant scored the equalizer on an assist from Andrew Reichman.
College Station won the JV match 4-0.
The Cougars (6-3-4, 1-1-2) will play at Katy Paetow (8-2-1, 4-0) on Friday.
