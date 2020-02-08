KATY — College Station’s defense helped the Cougars hold Katy Paetow to a 0-0 tie on Friday in District 19-5A boys soccer action.
College Station won the JV match 3-2 to claim a share of its division’s district lead.
The Cougars will host A&M Consolidated at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cougar Stadium. The JV match will start at 5 p.m.
