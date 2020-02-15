CYPRESS — College Station’s Joseph Benn won the 3,200 meters in 9 minutes, 45.86 seconds, and Khebrian Rumph placed second in the 300 hurdles in 40.82 to help the Cougars finish ninth at the Golden Eagle Invitational track and field meet Friday at Cypress Falls.
Benn also placed fifth in the 1,600 (4:36.26), and Zeke Bryan finished fifth in the high jump (6 feet)
College Station will compete at the Tiger Relays in Belton next Saturday.
