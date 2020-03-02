Joseph Benn and Jaden Hall were double winners to lead the College Station boys track team to the team title at the Temple Relays on Saturday.
Benn won the 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 40.45 seconds and also won the 3,200 (9:58.97). Hall won the long jump with an effort of 21 feet, 9 inches and he won the triple jump (46-3.5) as CS had 264 points. Temple was second with 148.
Other Cougars placing first were Caleb Skow, shot put (37-5); David Horn, discus (104-9.25); Zeke Bryan, high jump (6-1); Bobby Drake, 200 (22.72) and Adam Wesquisz, pole vault (10-6).
Temple won the JV division with 207 points. CS was second with 197. College Station will host the CS Relays on Thursday.
Here are the CS varsity results: 100 — 3, Bobby Drake, 11.23 seconds; 5, Denim Day, 11.74. 200 — 1, Drake, 22.62; 3, Terry Green, 22.76. 800 — 2, Siddart Jayarman, 2:02.60; 3, Caden Brown, 2:13.24. 1,600 — 1, Joseph Benn, 4:40.45; 2, Jayarman, 4:44.89. 3,200 — 1, Benn, 9:58.97; 2, Chance Miller, 10:25.91; 3, Alex Cox, 10:42.87. 110 hurdles — 2, Kehbrian Rumph, 15.68; 3, Josiah Madkins, 17.07; 3, Chase Birch, 17.16. 300 hurdles — 2, Rumph, 40.79; 4, Birch, 43.21; 5, Madkins, 44.86. 4x100 relay — 3, Green, Mark Taplette, Kyle Walsh, Drake, 43.25. 4x200 relay — 2, Green, Birch, Rumph, Garrett Hall, 3:38.77. Shot put — 1, Caleb Skow, 37 feet, 5 inches; 2, Jaylen Davis, 28-7. Discus — 1, David Horn, 104-9.25. Pole vault — 1, Adam Welguisz, 10-6. Long jump — 1, Jaden Hall, 21-9; 2, Traevon Thompson, 21-0; 3, Bryan, 21-0. Triple jump — 1, Hall, 46-3; 3, Roderick Brown, 41-2.5; 4, Corey Sandolph, 39-4.
Team totals — 1, College Station 264; 2, Temple 148; 3, Waco University 78; 4, Jarrell 40.
