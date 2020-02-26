Changing the plan halfway through a game doesn’t always pay off, but for College Station’s girls basketball team, it was the defining factor in the Lady Cougars’ 70-53 win over Rudder in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals Tuesday at Tiger Gym.
College Station (30-7) switched pressure defenses in the second half and used the move to fuel a 16-2 run to start the third quarter as the Lady Cougars took their first lead of the game. They forced six turnovers in the period and forced Rudder to take two timeouts over a span of 40 seconds as they built a 46-32 lead with Aliyah Collins scoring eight of her team-high 22 points over the game-defining spurt.
“She’s just growing up as a player,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said. “She was a freshman on varsity a year ago, and it’s been amazing to see the growth and maturity in her offensive game over the past year. From a defensive perspective also she’s getting a lot more mentally tough, and this is exactly what we want from her and the rest of our team at this point of the season.”
Rudder (29-8) stayed in the game with an 8-0 run, but Mia Rivers closed the period with six points, including a buzzer-beater for a 50-42 lead entering the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Rebekah Hailey scored seven points and Collins had six to help keep Rudder at bay. Collins’ free throws with 1:55 left gave College Station a commanding 65-49 lead as the Lady Cougars overcame Rudder’s hot start in the first half.
Rudder opened with a fiery 8-0 run that included three putbacks and a basket off a turnover, forcing College Station to take an early timeout less than two minutes into the game.
“We weathered their early storm,” Symank said. “Once we got into that 8-0 hole, we spent the rest of the first half digging ourselves out of that. We knew coming out of halftime that we could try to force some turnovers in the third quarter, going into a different press, and our kids really delivered there. That was the starting factor for us in the third quarter.”
College Station eventually caught Rudder at 11-11, but Deondra Young, who had a game-high 26 points, made a free throw to give Rudder a 14-13 lead to end the first quarter.
The Lady Rangers again built a lead in the second quarter, but the Lady Cougars’ Na’layjah Johnson made a late basket, then Love Ryberg rebounded a missed shot and threw up the ball on the way to the ground, making the buzzer beater to tie the game at 30 going into halftime.
College Station then controlled the second half, doing what Rudder head coach John Shelton says the Lady Cougars have done well all season — putting pressure on opposing guards.
“We were having to play our guards so much,” Shelton said. “Bryanna [Turner] had to play basically the whole game, and that’s something we’re not used to. She played her heart out, but that was the deal. They wore us down. We tried to give it to [Young]. That was our game plan, and every time we did, she scored, but our guards were getting pressured hard.”
Keaundra Kelly finished with 10 points for Rudder, which played most of the game without starting point guard Tianna Mathis, who was involved in a four-wheeler accident the weekend before the playoffs started on Feb. 17. While she did play a few minutes Tuesday, Shelton said she’s still on the road to recovery.
“Tianna is just not Tianna,” he said. “I asked her if she wanted some of it, and she kind of nodded, so we tried it, but she’s just going to have to get well for next year. That’s the main thing she needs to do.”
With the win, College Station advanced to the 5A Region III championship to face Shadow Creek at 6 p.m. Friday at Houston’s M.O. Campbell Educational Center.
“Not only are we hungry to get back to [the regional tournament], but we’re hungry for more,” Symank said. “We’ve got experienced players who understand that, and getting this deep into the playoffs, it’s not just about being good. You have to be on your A game.”
College Station 70, Rudder 53
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
COLLEGE STATION (30-7) — Aliyah Collins 6 7-10 22, Mia Rivers 8 1-3 17, Rebekah Hailey 1 1-2 15, Love Ryberg 3 0-0 6, Na’layjah Johnson 0 4-4 4, Cornecia Thompson 1 0-1 2, Ruby Valasek 0 2-2 2, Jaeden McMillin 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 20 15-22 70.
RUDDER (29-8) — Deondra Young 9 8-12 26, Keaundra Kelly 5 0-2 10, Asani McGee 2 0-0 9, Rakie Lee 1 3-6 8, Bryanna Turner 0 0-2 0. TOTALS: 17 11-22 53.
College Station 13 17 20 20 — 70
Rudder 14 16 12 11 — 53
Rebounds — Rudder 36, College Station 25
Steals — College Station 15, Rudder 8
