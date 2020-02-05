The College Station girls basketball team used a consistent effort on the boards and at the free-throw line to beat A&M Consolidated 60-43 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at Tiger Gym.
“That was a big focus today,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said of rebounding. “We knew we had to try to outrebound them every single possession, both on offensive boards and the defensive boards, and we felt like it would be the difference in the ball game. I think our kids did a great job of executing.”
College Station outrebounded Consol 36-33. Although the margin doesn’t appear great, it helped the Lady Cougars limit the Lady Tigers’ possessions, especially in key moments.
“I don’t think that we hit the boards like we needed to,” Consol head coach Wendy Hines said. “You can’t win games like that. Nobody can. I think there were moments we were settling for one shot, no second or third chances. I don’t think we played four quarters.”
College Station also capitalized at the free-throw line, hitting 13 of 19 to Consol’s 8-for-17 effort. The free throw points proved vital for the Lady Cougars, who took a big lead in the fourth with 10 points coming just from free throws.
Supported by a packed gym on “Junior High Appreciation Night,” Consol gave the crowd a show by taking a 3-0 lead. But College Station answered with a 10-0 run, forcing Consol to take a timeout with 3:51 left. The Lady Tigers bounced back with a 5-0 run led by Sarah Hathorn to get within 10-8 going into the second quarter.
The teams went back-and-forth to open the second quarter with College Station building a 19-14 lead. Consol eventually tied the score at 21 on Claire Sisco’s 3-pointer, but College Station’s Rebekah Hailey immediately answered back with a 3-pointer, then Cornecia Thompson finished the period with a steal and layup for a 26-21 lead going into halftime.
Symank said holding the momentum before halftime helped College Station’s game plan in the second half.
“All we try to do is chip away a little bit at a time, and we knew we had built a very small lead going into halftime,” Symank said. “We knew the start of the third quarter was going to be really critical, so we had to play every possession like it was our last.”
Consol stayed near College Station in the third quarter with an 8-4 run closed out by Hathorn’s 3 again tied the score at 31. Hailey answered with another 3-pointer, and Na’layjah Johnson gave College Station a 35-31 lead with a free throw.
Consol scored just twice more in the remaining 3:41 of the third quarter, while College Station took its biggest lead of the game at 44-35 on a 3-pointer by Mia Rivers with less than a minute left in the period.
“We were a little better from 3-point range in the second half than we were the first half,” Symank said. “I thought our transition buckets were huge. We did a good job of that tonight.”
College Station’s 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter set the tone for the final eight minutes. Hathorn and Mariya Scott gave Consol six more points, but College Station used free throws for a late 6-2 run to close out the game.
With the win, College Station remained tied for first with Magnolia West in 19-5A at 10-2, while Consol fell to second for the first time in five weeks at 9-3. Rudder follows close behind in the fourth place spot at 8-4 after its 85-43 win over Brenham on Tuesday.
•
NOTES — College Station won the JV game 67-27, and Consol won the freshman game 35-28.
College Station 60, A&M Consolidated 43
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
COLLEGE STATION (24-7, 10-2) — Mia Rivers 4 2-2 19, Aliyah Collins 4 2-5 10, Rebekah Hailey 1 2-3 10, Na’layjah Johnson 2 4-6 8, Cornecia Thompson 2 0-0 4, Jaeden McMillin 2 3-3 7, Love Ryberg 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 16 13-19 60
CONSOL (22-9, 9-3) —Mariya Scott 5 4-8 14, Sarah Hathorn 1 1-1 9, Claire Sisco 2 0-0 7, Victoria Sheffield 3 0-2 6, Raven Gooden 1 1-2 3, Cierra Gilbert 1 1-2 3, Jessica Ransom 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 13 8-17 43.
College Station 10 16 18 16 — 60
A&M Consolidated 8 13 14 8 — 43
Fouls: College Station 14; Consol 18
Rebounds: College Station 36; Consol 33
JV: College Station 67-28 (CONSOL — Deshria Miles 8)
Freshman: Consol 35-28 (CONSOL — Minnie England 14)
NEXT: College Station at Rudder, A&M Consolidated at Magnolia West, 6:30 p.m. Friday
