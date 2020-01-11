It was a gloomy night outside Cougar Gym, but the District 19-5A girls basketball game inside had things heating up Friday.
College Station rallied in the second half to beat A&M Consolidated 55-46 for its 11th straight victory.
Trailing 29-22 at halftime, College Station took the lead on a Jaeden McMillin basket late in the third quarter. Consol’s Claire Sisco quickly answered with a 3-pointer, but with less than a minute left in the period, Na’layjah Johnson made two baskets to give College Station a 41-39 lead going into the fourth quarter.
From there, the Lady Cougars (19-5, 5-0) controlled the scoreboard. They converted three Consol fouls in the beginning of the quarter into four points then went on a 6-0 run. Consol answered with a 3-pointer by Mariya Scott with less than 30 seconds left, but College Station iced the victory over two more trips to the free-throw line.
“I’m proud of our resiliency, especially with being down at halftime,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said. “[Consol] is a really good team, and they had an excellent game plan. I’m proud of us for being patient, resilient and doing what we needed to do in order to inch our way back in, not just on the defensive end but on the offensive end as well.”
For Consol, struggling to get to the basket and foul trouble slowed the Lady Tigers in the second half.
“We were in a little bit of foul trouble, there’s no doubt,” Consol head coach Wendy Hines said. “Our offense went a little stagnant. We went into a drought as far as scoring and that hurt us. It wasn’t anything they did differently. It was us. We weren’t scoring like we needed to.”
The Lady Tigers (16-8, 3-2) seemed unstoppable in the second quarter.
After watching College Station go on a 12-0 run in the first quarter to take a 14-11 lead, Consol went on its own 12-0 run in the second led by Sisco and Cierra Gilbert. The Lady Cougars’ Mia Rivers and Collins scored to stop the run, but Consol finished the first half with a 5-0 run.
The second quarter also included two injuries involving both Consol and College Station’s starting lineups. Consol’s Mariya Scott left the court with six minutes left clutching her right arm, and later in the period, College Station’s Rebekah Hailey fell on her left shoulder and stayed down until walking off the court with the help of trainers.
Both Scott and Hailey returned to the bench in the second half but neither entered the game right away. Scott eventually took the court in the third quarter and showed no signs of discomfort. Hailey returned in the fourth in limited action, and Symank said she appears to be OK and won’t have to miss time.
College Station will host Rudder at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as it continues 19-5A play.
“We’re running through the ringer,” Symank said. “We’re playing some really tough teams, and there’s no relief in sight here.”
Consol will host Magnolia West at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
College Station 55, A&M Consolidated 46
(Numbers after names indicate free throws made-attempted, points.)
COLLEGE STATION (19-5, 5-0) — Na’layjah Johnson 7-8 13, Mia Rivers 4-6 12, Aliyah Collins 3-5 11, Jaeden McMillin 3-5 11, Cornecia Thompson 1-2 5, Rebekah Hailey 0-0 3. TOTALS: 18-26 55.
CONSOL (16-8, 3-2) — Cierra Gilbert 8-9 16, Claire Sisco 0-0 11, Mariya Scott 5-10 8, Sarah Hathorn 0-0 5, Victoria Sheffield 0-0 4, Jessica Ransom 2-2 2. TOTALS: 15-21 46.
College Station 14 8 19 14 — 55
A&M Consolidated 11 18 10 7 — 46
