CAMERON — The area round of the Class 5A girls basketball playoffs isn’t the ideal time to go on a lengthy scoring drought in the fourth quarter. College Station’s defense made it work.
The 23rd-ranked Lady Cougars didn’t score a point over a stretch late in the final period that lasted longer than four minutes, but they harassed No. 12 Georgetown throughout the second half to grab a 55-46 win Friday at Yoe Gym.
The victory sends College Station to a fourth meeting against District 19-5A rival Rudder in the regional quarterfinals. The teams will face off at 6 p.m. Tuesday at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym with a berth in the Region III tournament on the line.
Georgetown (26-10) made just 3 of 14 shot attempts and committed four turnovers in the fourth quarter as College Station (29-7) held the Lady Eagles to eight points. An early 6-2 run was enough for the Lady Cougars, who led 52-40 with under five minutes left after a driving layup from Aliyah Collins.
Junior Nay Johnson ended College Station’s dry spell with a 3-pointer with under a minute left, giving her a game-high 17 points.
“I told some of the girls in the locker room just how much of a resilient bunch they were,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said. “It didn’t matter who had to step up and defend the way we needed to defend or make a big shot, we had kids step up and play big minutes.”
Sophomore Ruby Valasek stepped into a larger role as she scored two straight buckets during a 9-2 run in the third quarter that gave the Lady Cougars a 41-34 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Playing more minutes than usual due to foul trouble, Valasek added six rebounds and two steals in helping junior Love Ryberg lock down the paint.
“Normally [my teammates] pick up my slack,” Valasek said, “so I was just thinking, ‘Hey, I need to do it for them and keep us up.’”
Ryberg scored eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Lady Cougars outrebounded Georgetown 39-29, including an 18-9 advantage in offensive boards. Five of Ryberg’s rebounds came in the fourth quarter, ending Georgetown possessions and helping stave off the Lady Eagles during College Station’s scoring drought.
Ryberg and Valasek limited an active Georgetown frontcourt, making senior power forward McCall Hampton work for her team-high 15 points and six rebounds. Senior center Mackenzy Mouton and junior forward Lauren Woodard combined for six points, with both sitting long stretches on the bench with foul trouble.
Whenever the Lady Cougars needed a basket against the Lady Eagles’ strong 1-3-1 zone defense, senior guard Mia Rivers seemed to find space outside the paint, where she hit four midrange jumpers. One came off a deflection late in the second half, when she caught it and put it up while being fouled, making the free throw to complete the three-point play for a 32-29 halftime lead. Another came on a pull-up jumper during College Station’s 6-2 run to open the fourth quarter.
Rivers scored 16 points to go with five steals and two assists. Johnson added four steals.
“[Rivers] knew this is something we have struggled with in the past, that 1-3-1,” Symank said. “We knew if we weren’t knocking down shots from the outside, we had to develop that midrange game. She stepped up and made the big shots, especially when we got stagnant.”
College Station now turns its attention to the familiar Lady Rangers (29-7). The Lady Cougars are 2-1 against Rudder this season, winning the Aggieland Invitational Division I championship game 73-67 and splitting a pair of 19-5A meetings with the road team winning both times. Rudder won 54-49 on Jan. 14, and College Station took their Feb. 7 matchup 72-62.
“There’s not a whole lot of secrets,” Symank joked. “We’ve got to play relentless on defense and make good shot choices on the offensive end.”
College Station 55, Georgetown 46
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
GEORGETOWN (26-10) — Kylee Sander 4 0-0 8, Jacqui Spencer 0 1-2 1, McCall Hampton 6 3-6 15, Kylie Ellsworth 0 8-10 8, Graci Harris 2 2-2 8, Mackenzy Mouton 1 2-2 4, Lauren Woodard 1 0-0 2. TOTALS :14-45 16-22 46.
COLLEGE STATION (29-7) — Mia Rivers 6 3-3 16, Aliyah Collins 3 0-0 6, Rebekah Hailey 1 0-0 3, Nay Johnson 5 5-6 17, Cornecia Thompson 0 1-4 1, Ruby Valasek 2 0-1 4, Love Ryberg 3 2-4 8. TOTALS: 20-60 11-18 55.
Georgetown 15 14 9 8 — 46
College Station 16 16 14 9 — 55
FG%: Georgetown 31.1%; College Station 33.3%
FT%: Georgetown 72.7%; College Station 61.1%
3-pointers: Georgetown 2 (Harris 2); College Station 4 (Johnson 2, Rivers, Hailey)
Turnovers: Georgetown 23; College Station 17
Rebounds: Georgetown 29 (Sander 7, Hampton 6, Ellsworth 5, Harris 5); College Station 39 (Ryberg 12, Valasek 6, Thompson 5, Collins 5)
Next: College Station vs. Rudder, Class 5A regional quarterfinal, 6 p.m. Tuesday at A&M Consolidated
