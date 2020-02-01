The College Station girls basketball team weathered a 43-point performance by Waller’s Laila Blair and held on for a 71-64 victory over the scrappy Lady Bulldogs on Friday night at Cougar Gym.
The win opened a gauntlet of District 19-5A games for the Lady Cougars, who remain tied for first with A&M Consolidated and Magnolia West at 9-2.
College Station (23-7) will visit Consol on Tuesday and plays at Rudder next Friday before hosting Magnolia West on Feb. 11. The Lady Cougars’ two district losses were to the Lady Rangers and the Lady Mustangs.
“We knew the first time that we went through the ringer when we played these four back-to-back,” College Station coach Megan Symank said. “Just turning around and doing it a second time — next week we have two games on the road — our mentality just has to be that we’re taking it one game at a time. We’re glad to have Waller behind us and now we have to have all eyes on Consol.”
College Station led Friday’s game from a minute into the second quarter on, but the lead never felt safe as the Lady Bulldogs (20-8, 6-5) got bucket after bucket from Blair to stay in the hunt.
Waller started fast and led 10-4 before Rebekah Hailey’s 3-pointer sparked a 6-0 run that tied the game at 10 with 3:55 to go in the first quarter.
The teams swapped baskets over the final three-plus minutes and the game remained tied 14-14 at the end of the quarter.
Then things really started to click for the Lady Cougars.
Back-to-back layups by Jaeden McMillin and Na’layjah Johnson gave College Station the lead to open the second quarter. After a free throw by the Lady Bulldogs, a steal and a layup by Aliyah Collins and a Mia Rivers 3-pointer took the Lady Cougars’ advantage to 23-15.
Blair broke Waller’s basket drought with 3:58 remaining and scored her team’s final 10 points of the half. However, Johnson countered Blair almost point-for-point, scoring nine of her 16 over the same span and helping College Station take a 32-25 lead into halftime.
“[Blair] is a special player,” Symank said. “She put up a lot of points, but we’ve got some kids who play phenomenal defense. Mia Rivers had to guard her all night long and we knew it would be a combined effort, especially in the transition defense. Everybody did a great job of stepping up and trying to contain her.”
Hailey opened the third with a 3-pointer and a jumper to extend the Lady Cougars’ lead, but the Lady Bulldogs didn’t give them much room to breath.
A dearth of Waller turnovers, mostly generated by College Station’s stifling defense, helped keep the Lady Bulldogs at arm’s reach though baskets by Blair were enough to keep it a 10-point game at the end of the third.
Leading 49-39 going into the fourth, College Station got two quick transition baskets by Collins and Hailey and a pair of free throws by Hailey to race ahead 55-39 with 6:47 to go.
A six-point run by Blair cut it back to 10 points, but a 3-pointer and layup by Rivers and another transition basket by Hailey made it 65-50 with 3:35 left.
After a timeout, Blair scored the first five points of a 7-0 Waller run that got it with eight down 65-57 with 1:57 to go.
After swapping goals to make it 67-59, College Station caught a break on a McMillin goal and a pair of free throws by Rivers that stretched the lead to 71-59 with less than a minute remaining.
Waller got another goal and a late 3-pointer by Blair, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.
Rivers and Hailey paced the Lady Cougars with 17 points each, while Collins had 10 and McMillin had nine.
D’asia Thomas had 10 for Waller to go along with Blair’s 43 points.
College Station 71, Waller 64
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
COLLEGE STATION (23-7, 8-2) — Mia Rivers 6 2-4 17, Aliyah Collins 5 0-1 10, Rebekah Hailey 6 2-3 17, Na’layjah Johnson 5 5-8 16, Cornecia Thompson 0 0-2 0, Jaeden McMillin 3 3-4 9, Love Ryberg 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 26 12-22 71.
WALLER (20-8, 6-5) — Laila Blair 17 7-8 43, Ya’shaunti Wilson 3 2-3 8, Kailyn Peters 0 1-2 1, D’asia Thomas 4 1-1 10, Regina Ruot 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 25 11-14 64.
College Station 14 18 17 22 — 71
Waller 14 11 14 25 — 64
Rebounds — Waller 39 (D’asia Thomas 12, Kailyn Peters 7), College Station 31 (Jaeden McMillin 5, Cornecia Thompson 4, Rebekah Hailey 4, Mia Rivers 4).
Turnovers — College Station 11, Waller 24.
