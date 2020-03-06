SAN ANTONIO — The 23rd-ranked College Station girls basketball team never trailed for 31 minutes, 34 seconds in the Class 5A state semifinals against No. 25 Frisco Liberty on Thursday, but the Lady Redhawks needed just five seconds to turn around everything.
Lily Ziemkiewicz and Maya Jain made back-to-back 3-pointers in a span of five seconds late in regulation, and Frisco Liberty went on to win 44-41 in overtime at the Alamodome.
Frisco Liberty (30-11) will face San Antonio Veterans Memorial (32-7) at 3 p.m. Saturday for the 5A championship at the Alamodome. Veterans Memorial edged Mansfield Timberview 45-44 in the other semifinal.
The Lady Redhawks took their first lead on a Jazzy Owens-Barnett free throw with 2:26 left in overtime. College Station (32-8) missed two shots but regained the lead on Aliyah Collins’ layup with 1:40 left and held it until Ziemkiewicz hit another trey with 16 seconds left to give Frisco Liberty the lead for good at 42-40. Collins made one of two free throws with two seconds left, but the Lady Cougars couldn’t get closer.
“To be quite frank, for three and a half quarters they were better than us,” Frisco Liberty head coach Ross Reedy said. “If it wasn’t for a couple of big plays down the stretch and a couple of fortunate situations that we were in, then we wouldn’t have gone into overtime and come out on top. They were in a large part the better team tonight.”
College Station started the fourth quarter leading 30-24, but Frisco Liberty chipped away at the deficit and got within one on Jain’s layup with 2:49 left. The Lady Cougars quickly built their lead back to six with a 3-pointer by Rebekah Hailey and Na’layjah Johnson’s jumper with 39 seconds left.
Down 38-32, Ziemkiewicz and Jain then drained their pivotal back-to-back treys to tie the game.
The Lady Cougars’ Jaeden McMillin had a chance for a game-winning layup but missed.
Jain’s game-tying 3 came after she missed from long range twice and Jazzy Owens-Barnett missed once. But thanks to an offensive rebound by Zoe Junior, Jain got another chance to knot the score and possibly force overtime.
“I had just missed the one before, and Jazzy still trusted me with that shot,” Jain said. “So us executing that and being able to rebound and keep playing even after being down was pretty great.”
College Station led almost the entire first half beginning with McMillin’s 3-pointer for a 3-0 lead just over a minute into the game. The Lady Cougars built their lead to as many as eight points at 10-2 and 20-12 in the second quarter, settling for a 22-15 halftime lead. They shot 47.4% from the field and 57.1% from the 3-point line compared to Frisco Liberty’s 37.5% from the field and 33.3% from long range.
But the Lady Redhawks outrebounded the Lady Cougars 15-7 in the first half, and their methodical half-court approach eventually paid off.
“We had a game plan in place, and we really started to improve that piece of the game plan and creating more opportunities for us transitionally by coming down with more rebounds in the second half,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said. “Unfortunately, they were able to possess the ball for long periods of time throughout the second half, and we fell short.”
Ziemkiewicz led all scorers with 16 points, while Ashley Anderson had nine and Jain eight.
Collins led College Station with 10 points, while Hailey had nine and Johnson eight.
College Station will graduate Hailey and Rivers, who finished with four points and four rebounds. With two prominent players leaving, Symank said she wants College Station’s first trip to the state tournament to raise the team’s expectations in the coming years.
“These two young ladies have been in this program for four years and have invested so much into Lady Cougar basketball,” Symank said of Hailey and Rivers. “They’re partly responsible for all of the trophies in our trophy case. To talk about them and the legacy that they leave behind is immeasurable. My hope is that the tradition has been set for our program, that playing at this level becomes an expectation and a culture of Lady Cougar basketball.”
Frisco Liberty 44, College Station 41 (OT)
COLLEGE STATION (32-8) — Aliyah Collins 4 1-4 10, Rebekah Hailey 3 0-0 9, Na’layjah Johnson 2 3-4 8, Cornecia Thompson 2 1-2 5, Mia Rivers 2 0-1 4, Jaeden McMillin 1 0-0 3, Love Ryberg 1 0-0 2.
FRISCO LIBERTY (30-11) — Lily Ziemkiewicz 5 1-2 16, Ashley Anderson 4 0-0 9, Maya Jain 3 0-0 8, Jazzy Owens-Barnett 2 3-5 7, Zoe Junior 1 2-2 4.
College Station 5 17 8 8 3 — 44
Frisco Liberty 2 13 9 14 6 — 41
