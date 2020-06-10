mia rivers

College Station point guard Mia Rivers, second from right, hugs teammate Rebekah Hailey after the Lady Cougars beat Cedar Park 58-54 on Saturday in the Class 5A Region III championship in Houston.

 Special to The Eagle by Patric Schneider

The College Station girls basketball team named Rebekah Hailey and Mia Rivers the team’s MVPs at the Lady Cougars’ annual banquet Monday.

Hailey and Rivers also shared the Defensive Player of the Year Award, while Na’layjay Johnson earned the Offensive Player of the Year Award. Jaeden McMillin was named Most Improved, and Hadley House earned the Cougar Heart Award.

The Lady Cougars reached the state tournament for the first time this season, falling to Frisco Liberty 44-41 in overtime in the Class 5A semifinals to finish with an 32-8 overall record.

