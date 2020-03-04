College Station is not taking the Lady Cougar basketball team’s trip to state lightly.
The school is changing its release time from 3:50 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in hopes of giving students and staff enough time to make the three-hour trip to San Antonio to cheer on College Station in the Class 5A state semifinals.
No. 23 College Station (32-7) will face No. 25 Frisco Liberty at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome. College Station head coach Megan Symank said the school and community support ahead of the game is indescribable.
“We’re fortunate to be a part of such an amazing school and community that really supports one another,” Symank said. “It’s an indescribable feeling and overwhelming to see the support that comes. That’s what being a part of the Cougar family is all about.”
With their Cougar family in tow, the Lady Cougars will have a chance to make school history again with a win over Liberty and a spot in the state finals Saturday. Last week, College Station reached new heights with back-to-back wins in the Class 5A Region III tournaments, becoming the first team in program history to make it past the semifinals and win a regional championship.
With a chance at another program first Thursday, College Station is keeping its focus solely on Frisco Liberty.
“Right now I don’t think the focus for this team is on the history that we’ve made,” Symank said. “We know that there is still work to be done and there’s still basketball to be played. Our focus is really just on the next game at hand and not on the magnitude of what game it is and so forth. It’s about keeping our eyes on the prize, and that’s Thursday night.”
Frisco Liberty (26-11) is no stranger to the state tournament, making previous appearances in 2016 and 2019 and advancing to the finals in both years. The Lady Redhawks lost 41-34 to Canyon in 2016 and lost again in 2019 to Amarillo 47-42. Frisco Liberty head coach Ross Reedy said if Amarillo was returning to the Alamodome, this would be their redemption tour, but with College Station in the mix, Thursday’s semifinal is just another playoff game.
“College Station is there for a reason,” Reedy said. “They’re very good. They’re obviously a team that cares about each other, and they’re very deep. I don’t know if there is any one thing that I’ve seen being pointed out in film. We’re just going to try to be the best versions of ourselves that we can be.”
While it may seem that Frisco Liberty has the upper hand in state tournament experience, the team has only two returning players from last year’s team and only one of those played in last year’s state tournament. And with a new coaching staff under Reedy, Frisco Liberty doesn’t have much of an advantage against the fresh-faced Lady Cougars, Reedy said.
“I’d love to say that us being there last year gives us some perspective, and maybe it does for the couple that were there, getting used to the travel and the understanding of the day to day and that time is really fleeting,” Reedy said. “But our group is really fresh and green. I really wish that experience would play to our favor, but I don’t know how much more we actually have.”
College Station is confident its playoff experience has built up enough over recent seasons to make a difference this week.
“We’re not inexperienced,” Symank said. “It might be our first time in the state tournament; however, we have a regional championship behind us and we have a year behind us of failing at that level.”
In the past two rounds against No. 4 Shadow Creek and No. 2 Cedar Park, the Lady Cougars dealt with a couple of height mismatches. Thursday’s game will be similar with Frisco Liberty having 6-foot-2 center Kyla Crawford. The Lady Redhawks’ only returning starter and leading scorer Jazzy Owens Barnett also promises to test College Station’s defense.
Symank said the Lady Cougars will focus on maintaining high energy on defense and making the most of shooting opportunities on offense.
“I think it’s not just about being physically ready — it’s being mentally ready,” Symank said. “What you have going on in between the ears and having that level of focus is really important. When you have the focus on preparing for one opponent and understanding how to execute a game plan, that builds the mental toughness we need over the course of the week.”
