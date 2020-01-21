KATY — The College Station girls basketball team rolled to a 66-23 victory over Katy Paetow to break a two-game losing streak in District 19-5A on Tuesday night.
College Station (20-7, 6-2), which led 27-4 after a quarter, got 20 points from Na’layjah Johnson as the Cougars opened second-half play by moving back into first place along with Rudder, Consol and Magnolia West.
College Station 66, Katy Paetow 23
COLLEGE STATION (20-7, 6-2) — Mia Rivers 7 Aliyah Collins 7, Rebekah Hailey 14, Kayce Wallace 2, Na’layjah Johnson 20, Cornecia Thompson 2, Hadley House 3, Ruby Valasek 2, Jaeden McMillin 4, Love Ryberg 5.
KATY PAETOW (10-16, 1-7) — Paris Price 2, Tianna Murray 5, Sanae Smith 6, Daisy Lira 2, Mya Suber 6, Tiara Hite 2.
College Station 27 8 18 13 — 66
Katy Paetow 4 5 10 4 — 23
