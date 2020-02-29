HOUSTON — The College Station girls basketball team walked out of the M.O. Campbell Educational Center on Friday having accomplished something Lady Cougar teams before them couldn’t — earning a spot in the regional championship game.
No. 23 College Station beat fourth-ranked Shadow Creek 68-49 in the Class 5A Region III semifinal to advance to the regional finals for the first time in program history. The Lady Cougars will return to the court to face Cedar Park at 2 p.m. Saturday with a state tournament berth on the line.
“I’m just so proud of the girls,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said. “They executed the game plan to a T, and we fought for every single possession. One of the things we’ve been focusing on during the course of the playoffs is what our best basketball looks like, and I think we were able to put those factors together to play our best basketball. It feels really good.”
Shadow Creek outrebounded College Station 18-13 and forced 11 turnovers to College Station’s 10 in the first half, but the Lady Cougars kept the Lady Sharks from converting several second-chance shots. It helped College Station build a 14-point halftime lead.
Shadow Creek led 4-0 less than one minute into the game, but College Station answered with a 9-0 run led by Rebekah Hailey and Cornecia Thompson. The teams went back-and-forth after the run, and College Station closed the period with a pair of free throws and a putback from Aliyah Collins for a 15-9 lead.
In the second quarter, the Lady Cougars’ defense helped feed another long run. Love Ryberg started it with a putback, and Collins followed with a steal and layup to give College Station a 10-point advantage.
Shadow Creek’s R’Mani Taylor hit a 3-pointer soon after, but Mia Rivers made two baskets and Collins hit a 3 over a span of 1:18 to keep College Station in control. River finished the first half with eight points, and Collins had seven to help the Lady Cougars build a 36-22 lead.
Symank said last year’s regional semifinal loss to Manvel gave the Lady Cougars all the motivation they needed for Friday’s fast start.
“There is a huge number of these girls that were a part of the team last year that got that experience, and they definitely kept that fire in their belly all year long,” Symank said.
The Lady Sharks opened the third quarter on a 16-4 run to get within two points with 1:49 left in the period. Stunned only momentarily, the Lady Cougars regained the lead with a 9-0 run led by Na’layjah Johnson’s five points. Taylor hit a buzzer-beating 3 to get Shadow Creek within eight heading into the fourth quarter.
But College Station controlled the final period to earn its spot in the regional final.
“I think our team did a great job of controlling the momentum, especially when [Shadow Creek] went on their swings,” Symank said. “The third quarter they started putting points on the board, and the key was that we had to continue countering that by putting points on the board, too. We couldn’t go through any droughts.”
With a quick turnaround for Saturday’s all-important matchup, Symank said her squad can’t afford to lose its focus.
“We have a very mature squad, and they understand what the regional tournament means,” Symank said. “Right now we have to recover our bodies, stay mentally tough and stay mentally in it to keep playing with the same intensity.”
Cedar Park beat Fort Bend Hightower 56-40 in the second semifinal.
College Station 68, Shadow Creek 49
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
COLLEGE STATION (31-7) — Na’layjah Johnson 3 5-8 17, Aliyah Collins 5 3-4 16, Mia Rivers 4 2-4 10, Cornecia Thompson 4 1-1 9, Jaeden McMillin 1 3-5 8, Rebekah Hailey 0 2-2 5, Love Ryberg 1 0-0 2, Ruby Valasek 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 18 17-26 68.
SHADOW CREEK (32-5) —R’Mani Taylor 3 7-7 16, Bre’yon White 7 1-2 15, DaNae Williams 3 0-0 6, Brooklin Brown 1 1-1 6, Sydni John Baptiste 1 1-2 3, Riachel Anderson 1 0-0 2, Gabrielle Hamilton 0 1-3 1. TOTALS: 16 11-15 49.
College Station 15 21 13 19 — 68
Shadow Creek 9 13 19 8 — 49
