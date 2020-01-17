MAGNOLIA — Down 12 at halftime, the College Station girls basketball team tried to rally in the second half but fell just short in a 66-65 loss at Magnolia West in District 19-5A play.
Na’layjah Johnson led College Station (20-7, 5-2) with 22 points, and Mia Rivers had 14.
Magnolia West 66, College Station 65
COLLEGE STATION (20-7, 5-2) — Mia Rivers 14, Aliyah Collins 9, Rebekah Hailey 6, Na’layjah Johnson 22, Cornecia Thompson 2, Jaeden McMillin 8, Love Ryberg 4.
MAGNOLIA WEST — K. Portalis 15, M. Donnelly 11, A. May 9, E. Snook 4, K. Jones 27.
College Station 19 12 17 17 — 65
Magnolia West 24 19 11 12 — 66
