The College Station girls basketball team will face Kingwood Park in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs at 6:30 p.m. at Bridgeland in Cypress.
The Lady Cougars beat Magnolia West 53-48 on Tuesday to wrap up the District 19-5A championship. They finished the regular season 26-7 overall and 12-2 in district.
Also in bi-district, A&M Consolidated will play New Caney at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Magnolia, and Rudder will face Huntsville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Navasota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.