MAGNOLIA — Na’layjay Johnson scored 19 points, and Rebekah Hailey had 17 to help lead the College Station girls basketball team to a 67-45 victory over Magnolia in District 19-5A play Tuesday.
Mia Rivers also scored 13 points for the Lady Cougars (23-7, 8-2), while Aliyah Collins had 10 as they retained at least a share of the district lead.
College Station will host Waller at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cougar Gym.
College Station 67, Magnolia 45
COLLEGE STATION (23-7, 8-2) — Mia Rivers 13, Aliyah Collins 10, Rebekah Hailey 17, Na’layjah Johnson 19, Ruby Valasek 2, Jaeden McMillin 4, Love Ryberg 2.
MAGNOLIA — Reina King 2, Luci Salerno 2, Gabrielle Huetter 11, Sydney Holland 8, Audrey Andrews 5, Claire McCusker 2, Brynn Botkin 2, Jamie Holder 1, Sophie Christiansen 12.
College Station 15 13 23 16 — 67
Magnolia 9 11 11 14 — 45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.