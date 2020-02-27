On Friday, the College Station girls basketball team will make a familiar trip to Houston’s M.O. Campbell Educational Center to face Pearland Shadow Creek in the Class 5A Region III tournament.
Last year, the Lady Cougars lost the regional championship game to Manvel 70-53 at the same venue. This time around, they’re hoping that playoff experience makes for a different outcome starting with the semifinal matchup against the Lady Sharks at 6 p.m. Friday.
The winner will face either Cedar Park or Shadow Creek’s District 24-5A mate Fort Bend Hightower at 2 p.m. Saturday for a berth into the state tournament.
“I definitely sense the maturity and the experience that my kids are still hungry for more,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said. “The setting is certainly different [than Cougar Gym]. It’s an arena that houses a lot more people, so the environment is going to be different, and that is something, having played in this area before, we understand as well.”
College Station (30-7) closed out District 19-5A play at 12-2 before tackling the postseason with wins over Kingwood Park 51-24, Georgetown 55-46 and district rival Rudder 70-53 in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday. The Lady Cougars won the first two rounds by building a strong lead in the first half and letting their defense take care of the second, while the win against Rudder featured a strong offensive performance in the third quarter.
Although Shadow Creek seems to be similar to College Station with its postseason wins over Austin 98-20, Galveston Ball 71-40 and Richmond Foster 55-49, one thing separates the two teams — win streaks. Shadow Creek (32-4) has won 15 straight with its last loss coming against Summer Creek 63-60 on Dec. 28 in the Mansfield tournament.
“When you’re four rounds deep in the playoffs, every team is really good,” Symank said. “There is attention to a lot of little details — what they run and how we can best be prepared for that specific situation. As far as the game plan is concerned, this is a very athletic team. This is a team that hasn’t lost many games, so I know their confidence level is very high going into it.”
Symank added that the Lady Cougars will be looking for confidence from a different part of its team — the fans.
“There was so much excitement and so much energy and buzz around our regional quarterfinal game,” she said. “Obviously it was at home, which really gave our kids an experience that is unforgettable. I don’t think that they will ever forget playing their regional quarterfinal game at A&M Consolidated with that many people in the stands. My hope is that our crowd will certainly follow us over to the regional tournament as well.”
Aside from their differences in the win column, the Lady Cougars and the Lady Sharks are virtually the same in stats during the regular season. In two-point field goal percentage, Shadow Creek had made 43.8% and College Station 45%. Shadow Creek is hitting 28.7% from 3-point range and College Station 30.3%. At the free-throw line, Shadow Creek is shooting 65.8% and College Station 66.4%. Add all of it up and Shadow Creek averages 61.9 and College Station 62.8 points per game.
The matchup could come down to rebounding and which team makes the most of its misses. The Lady Sharks average 30.9 rebounds per game, led by Bre’yon White and her 296 rebounds for the year. College Station seniors Rebekah Hailey and Mia Rivers have combined for 275 rebounds this season and will be a factor in controlling the boards.
