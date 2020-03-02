Thank you for Reading.
The College Station Lady Cougars bench erupts after teammate Na'layjah Johnson sinks a three pointer to tie the game late in the fourth quarter against Cedar Park during the UIL Regional Final Basketball playoff at the M.O. Campbell Center in Aldine on Saturday February 29, 2020. (photo by Patric Schneider / for the Eagle)
The College Station Lady Cougars (32-7) will play the Firsco Liberty Lady Redhawks (29-11) in the UIL Class 5A girls basketball state semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday in San Antonio’s Alamodome.
The San Antonio Veterans Memorial Lady Patriots (31-7) will play the Mansfield Timberview Lady Wolves (31-8) at 8:30 p.m. in the other semifinal. The winners will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday.
College Station is the lone rookie in the field. Mansfield Timberview is making its fifth trip. This is Frisco Liberty’s third appearance and Veterans Memorial’s second. Frisco Liberty is the only team returning from last year. The Lady Hawks defeated Kerrville Tivy 34-28 in the semifinals but lost the title game 47-42 to Amarillo, which won its second straight title.
