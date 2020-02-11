CYPRESS — The College Station girls golf team shot 756 to finish sixth at the two-day Katy Taylor tournament at Blackhorse Golf Club on Saturday.
Houston Memorial won the team title at 615, led by individual champ Zoe Slaughter, who shot 142.
Felisa Sajulga led the Lady Cougars, shooting a 79 on Saturday to finish at 170. Isabel Montelongo (179), Zoe Kelton (189) and Caroline Lobb (218) rounded out the College Station lineup. Kelly Hughn shot a 112 in the second round.
