MAGNOLIA — The College Station girls golf team shot a two-round 721 to place 11th in the 22-team Magnolia Spring Fling on Friday and Saturday at High Meadow Ranch Golf Course.
College Station’s Felisa Sajulga shot 77-83 to tie for ninth followed by teammates Isabel Montelongo (35th, 89-86), Zoe Kelton (63rd, 88-97), Caroline Lobb (83rd, 101-101) and Kelly Hyun (87th, 104-101).
Montgomery won the tournament with a 620 total followed by Katy Seven Lakes (634) and Kingwood (654).
