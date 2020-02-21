KINGWOOD — The College Station girls gymnastics team won the seven-team Kingwood Invitational on Friday, while Rudder finished fourth.
Rudder’s Mykah Duncan and Hunter NeSmith tied for ninth on the vault, while Ellie Crouch, Abbey Ricks and Haeven Rivas each scored points to help the Lady Rangers.
The Lady Rangers will host the Rudder Invitational next Friday.
Kingwood took second in the girls final team standings, and El Paso Eastwood placed third.
