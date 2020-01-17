Kalyn Dujka and Katelyn Kolodziejczyk finished 1-2 in the all-around to help the College Station girls gymnastics team win the Rudder meet Friday.
Dujka won the vault, placed second on the balance beam and floor exercise and took third on the uneven bars. Kolodziejczyk won the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise and place seventh on the vault.
Also for College Station’s girls, Cadence Mouton placed third on the bars and floor and fourth on the beam. Tara Lee finished second on the vault and fifth on the beam. Irene Benavides-Perez finished third on the vault and seventh on the floor. Meredith Krause placed second on the bars, while Alysse Loopstra placed sixth and Naomi Doerr-Garcia seventh. Grace Wolfe finished fifth on the vault with Kailey Michel placing ninth. Faith Street placed seventh on the beam, and Raven Newton placed 10th on the floor.
A&M Consolidated’s Amaris Sanchez finished seventh in the girls floor exercise.
In boys action, Consol’s Zachary Leopold won the floor, pommel horse, parallel bars and high bar and took second on the rings and vault to win the all-around title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.