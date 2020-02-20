WALLER — The College Station girls JV soccer team beat Port Neches-Groves 3-1 to open the Waller JV Classic on Thursday.
Camila Del Rio, Kylie McRaven and Maddie Jones scored goals for College Station, while Reese Maxwell and Kelsey Slater had assists.
College Station will play Magnolia West at 9 a.m. Saturday followed by a game against Brazosport at the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.