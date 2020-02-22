WALLER — The College Station girls JV soccer team shut out Magnolia West 6-0 and Brazosport 8-0 at the Waller JV Classic on Saturday.
Against Magnolia West, College Station’s Camila Del Rio scored three goals, and Sarah Del Rio, Reese Maxwell and Kalan Breedlove each scored one. Sarah Del Rio, Megan Miles and Maxwell each had two assists, and Robin Loopstra had one.
Against Brazosport, Sarah Del Rio had four goals, and Kaydence O’Leary, Camila Del Rio, Breedlove and Loopstra each scored one. Maxwell and Sarah Del Rio had two assists each, while Breedlove and Tania Aquino had one. Mackenzie Martin earned the shutout in goal.
College Station will host Rudder in District 19-5A play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cougar Stadium. The JV match will start at 5 p.m.
