DEL VALLE — Eight Lady Cougars advanced to state and led the College Station girls powerlifting team to a second-place finish at the Division 1 Region 2 meet Saturday.
College Station’s Madi Kimes (132 pounds) and Fayth Ham (148) won their weight classes. Ham also set regional records for her class in the squat (400 pounds) and total lift (965).
College Station’s Hannah Lopez (132) and Athena Polymenis (165) also placed second, while Anna Scarborough (114), Sidney Shipley (123) and Brook Ragan (198) took third and Gaby Niswanger (105) placed fourth to qualify for the state meet.
A&M Consolidated also had two lifters qualify for state. Freshman Jolie Sanchez (97) placed second and junior Jakayla Gooden (220) finished third to advance.
The state meet is set for March 19-21 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.
