WALLER — Four Lady Cougars won their weight classes to lead the College Station girls powerlifting team to a first-place finish at the Waller Invitational on Saturday.
Ava Martindale won the 114-pound class, while Allura Bass won 132, Athena Polymenis 165 and Hanah Scott 181 for College Station. Polymenis also was named the meet’s outstanding heavyweight lifter.
College Station’s Madison Kimes (132) placed second. Lexi Garza (114) and Sidney Shipley (132) placed third, Kylie Kramer (132) fourth and Abigail McKinney (132) fifth. Gaby Niswanger (105) also competed for the Lady Cougars.
For College Station’s boys, Hayden Goodlett (242) won his class, while Caleb Burleson (123) took third and Payton Blair (220) fourth. Zha’Mauryon Lofton (165), Colton Griswold (165), Marquise Collins (165), Jeremy Lerma (165), Daa’yan Ahmed (198) and Alex Ragusa (198) also competed for the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.