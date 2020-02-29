College Station beats Cedar Park

The College Station Lady Cougars celebrate after defeating Cedar Park during the UIL Regional Final Basketball playoff at the M.O. Campbell Center in Aldine on Saturday February 29, 2020. (photo by Patric Schneider / for the Eagle)

HOUSTON -- Nay Johnson scored a game-high 20 points and hit a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation to help the 23rd-ranked College Station girls basketball team to a 58-54 over No. 2 Cedar Park in the Class 5A Region III championship game Saturday at the M.O. Campbell Educational Center.

The Lady Cougars advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history. The 5A semifinals will be played Thursday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Johnson's 3 tied the game at 50 with under six seconds left in the fourth quarter, helping College Station (32-7) recover after losing a lead it had protected for most of the game.

Johnson hit another 3 in overtime, and Mia Rivers and Jaeden McMillin added a bucket apiece. Cornecia Thompson sealed it with a free throw with under a second left.

Rivers and Rebekah Hailey each scored 12 points, and Thompson added seven.

Freshman Gisella Maul led Cedar Park (33-5) with 13 points.

