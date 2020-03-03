The College Station girls soccer team remained unbeaten in District 19-5A at 10-0-1 and improved to 13-6-1 overall with a 5-0 victory over Brenham on Monday at Cougar Field.
Kayla Vasquez put the Lady Cougars on the board with a goal at the 34-minute mark on an assist from Kingsley Cashion. Olivia Riechman beat two defenders just five minutes later for a low shot inside the post to make it a 2-0, which is where ended at the half.
In the second half, Carley Deuel made 3-0 with an assist from Zoe Bullard, and with five minutes on the clock, Riechman made her second goal from another Cashion assist.
Elisabeth Leftwich closed the game with a goal from Olivia Fox’s corner kick to give College Station a shutout win.
The JV team also beat Brenham 6-0 on Monday. Robin Loopstra finished with two goals, while Shaley Lewis, Kelsey Slater, Kalan Breedlove and Reese Maxwell each had one goal. College Station will travel to face Katy Paetow at 7 p.m. Friday.
